Brett Favre Was Trending Following The Drew Brees News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines on Friday for unfortunate reasons.

New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt any gambling on the Citrus Bowl because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations. Brees, who joined Purdue's staff on an interim basis for the Citrus Bowl, has a business relationship with PointsBet.

PointsBet, meanwhile, announced this month that it was ending its partnership with Brees due to his latest career move.

This incident actually led to Brett Favre trending on Twitter.

"Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger...isn't it funny how America's favourite NFL poster boys so often find themselves alongside some form of controversy," one person tweeted.

Another person said, "I feel like Drew Brees saw Brett Favre’s retirement disasters as a goal and not a lesson."

Favre has been dealing with a much more serious issue. The Hall of Famer has been at the center of a scandal involving misused welfare money.

A few weeks ago, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced that its demands against Favre are up to $5.5 million.

Earlier this year, text messages that Favre sent to former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to secure millions in funding for a volleyball arena at Southern Mississippi leaked on the internet.

It's been a rough year for Favre to say the least.