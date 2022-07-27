Brett Favre's Daughter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Her Dad

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brett Favre's daughter has been trending on social media for the past couple of weeks.

The daughter of the legendary NFL quarterback has been identified as one of the cast members of the show, "Claim to Fame."

On the show, relatives of famous people attempt to hide their identities for as long as possible.

On Monday night's episode, Brittany Favre had a brutally honest admission on her dad.

"My relative, regardless of like paycheck, is really cheap. He grew up with absolutely nothing," Brittany told fellow cast member Logan.

"So he had this old Chevy that he loved and the muffler fell off. He just chained it to the bumper. So my dad's taking me to school, and so every time we hit a speed bump, there was this loud, horrible scraping sound and sparks flying in all directions. So by the time I get to the front of the line, they're like, 'Your dad can't afford to fix his truck?'"

That sounds like Brett Favre.

Logan, meanwhile, was convinced he knows who it is.

"I still think it's Brett Favre," he said. "I mean, from the South. You can take the boy out of the country but you can't take the country out of the boy."