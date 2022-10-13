Brian Daboll Has Positive Update On Saquon Barkley

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A shoulder injury has limited Saquon Barkley in practice this week, but Brian Daboll isn't sounding the panic alarms.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, via Newsday's Tom Rock, the New York Giants head coach said he isn't concerned about Barkley handling a full workload against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Much of the credit for Big Blue's surprising 4-1 start goes to Barkley, who has posted 676 yards and three touchdowns. It took him 13 games to reach 593 rushing yards last season, but he's 60 away from matching that total.

Barkley is second in rushing behind Nick Chubb. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones has steered the NFL's second-worst passing offense, averaging a minuscule 154.3 yards per game through the air.

Regardless of Barkley's status, the Giants will probably need a stronger passing performance from Jones against the NFL's bottom-ranked passing defense to keep up with Lamar Jackson and Co. However, their chances of another upset are far lower if their elite running back isn't at full strength.

Injuries limited the former Penn State superstar to 15 games over the last two years, but he doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy of missing New York's Week 6 clash with Baltimore.