Brian Daboll Makes Opinion On Thaddeus Moss Block Clear

The NFL world is questioning a Thaddeus Moss block that led Kayvon Thibodeaux to suffer a sprained MCL in Sunday's preseason game.

Early in the second quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals tight end chopped down the New York Giants rookie edge-rusher at his legs. The No. 5 pick stayed down following the controversial cut block.

Since it occurred inside the tight end box, the NFL considers such a hit legal. Giants head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged as much after the game despite saying it's "hard as a coach to watch a guy go down."

"We'll that's the rules," Daboll told reporters during the post-game press conference. "If they allow it… we do it as well with tight ends and full backs going back to the line of scrimmage. So, got to do a good job of playing it. It's a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules."

The play has nevertheless caused a stir. Former linebacker Emmanuel Acho called the block "ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly." NFL Network's Rich Eisen demanded a "hefty fine" and a suspension, leading Tom Pelisserro to confirm that the league won't discipline Moss in any way.

Former defensive end Chris Long said this block "happens every week" and is even coached. However, he wants to see it outlawed.

While Thibodeaux avoided the worst-case scenario, he's expected to miss three to four weeks. That puts him in jeopardy of missing the Giants' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.