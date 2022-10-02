Brian Daboll Reveals What He Told Daniel Jones After Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants didn't have a healthy quarterback by the end of their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury during the third quarter. His replacement, Tyrod Taylor, exited in the final period to get evaluated for a concussion.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told Jones he was done before Taylor got hurt, unless he needed to return as an emergency option.

“You’re not going in the game," Daboll said. "I see you limping."

Jones returned, but not in his usual role. He lined up as a wide receiver as Saquon Barkley ran the Wildcat offense.

The Giants mustered 22 yards on their final two offensive possessions without a healthy quarterback, but the Bears couldn't capitalize with a comeback.

According to Ranaan, Jones said he's "good" despite still walking with a noticeable limp after the game.

While Jones scored two rushing touchdowns before getting hurt, he threw for just 71 yards on 13 pass attempts.

The Giants improved to 3-1 with a gritty win, but they'll need a more effective game to sustain this hot strong. They'll face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday in London before hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.