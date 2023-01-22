Look: Brian Daboll Was Asked If Daniel Jones Will Return

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Daniel Jones ended a breakout year in disappointing fashion.

Following the best stretch of his career, the New York Giants quarterback fell back to earth during Saturday's 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones settled for 135 passing yards with no touchdowns, five sacks, and only his sixth interception of the season in an elimination rout.

The Giants now face a monumental decision this offseason. Since they declined his fifth-year option last year, Jones can now enter free agency.

During the post-game press conference, via Pro Football Talk, a reporter asked Brian Daboll if he believes Jones will remain his quarterback next season. The head coach demurred from having that discussion immediately after their season ended.

"All these conversations, we're going to have those," Daboll said. "We have a long offseason. There is a time and place to have all those conversations, and tonight's not it."

Jones took a similar wait-and-see approach after the game.

"We will cross that bridge when we get there," Jones said, per ESPN's Jordan Ranaan. "I really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all of those guys in the locker room. It is a special group of guys and I have really enjoyed being a part of it."

After three shaky seasons, the former No. 6 pick took major strides in 2022. Jones ended the regular season with the highest completion rate (67.2%) and quarterback rating (92.5). Daboll also unleashed him more as a runner, leading to 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jones then accrued 301 passing yards and 78 rushing yards in a sensational first-round performance to defeat the Minnesota Vikings. However, his limitations surfaced against a far tougher Eagles defense.

The Giants have major choices to make with Jones and Saquon Barkley after exceeding all expectations in Daboll's first season.