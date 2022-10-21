Brian Flores Asked If He Wants "Revenge" Against Dolphins

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores will return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Despite his firing and an ensuing lawsuit against the team, Flores insisted he's not out for revenge.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Flores said he has "a lot of good memories" with the Dolphins, who dismissed him after consecutive winning campaigns.

“When I think of that place, I think of all the relationships that were built there that are bigger than football and will go a long way beyond football," Flores said. "There's a lot of those that like that there, players, coaches, support staff. That's kind of where my thought process goes.”

Flores sued the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and the NFL for alleged discrimination in their hiring practices. He accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 for every loss in an effort to tank the 2019 season.

Flores also accused Ross of setting up an improper meeting with a prominent quarterback that would have violated tampering rules.

While the investigation didn't find evidence of Flores' tanking claims, it found that the team had impermissible contact with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Per Pryor, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the pending lawsuit a "nonfactor" and "irrelevant" to the team's preparation for a Week 7 matchup at Miami.

The Dolphins have lost three straight after winning their first three games under new head coach Mike McDaniel. The Steelers are 2-4 entering the Sunday Night Football showcase.