Brian Flores Reportedly Had Different Role With Steelers This Week

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores has extensive knowledge of the New England Patriots, where he worked for over a decade as a scout and coach.

That insight could come in handy for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

After three seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach, Flores joined the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. However, he didn't limit his focus to that side of the football this week.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Flores attended offensive meetings throughout the week and assisted offensive coordinator Matt Canada in creating a plan of attack.

Flores spent eight years coaching New England's defense in various roles after three seasons on the special teams staff. He went 4-2 against Bill Belichick and his former team as Miami's head coach, winning each of their last three meetings.

In Flores' Steelers debut, the defense generated four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and seven sacks to narrowly upset the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Yet the offense averaged 4.4 yards per play and went 4-of-15 on third-down conversions.

Let's see if Flores can once again utilize his intel to upend the Patriots. The game is underway at Acrisure Stadium