Brian Flores Shares Encouraging Update On Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have looked lost without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. But Tua was back at practice today after nearly a month out of action, and head coach Brian Flores had a major update on him.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Flores said that Tua is “making a lot of improvement” and doing the things the team needs him to. But he also said that Tua is currently working through the “pain tolerance” part of his recovery.

“He is making a lot of improvement. What we need to see is to see him move around, see him throw the ball, see him on the run. See the deep ball…. There will obviously be some pain tolerance he’ll need to deal with,” Flores said.

Tua was knocked out early against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Since then, the team has been a turnover machine and barely functional on offense.

"He is making a lot of improvement. What we need to see is to see him move around, see him throw the ball, see him on the run. See the deep ball. The one thing we won't see i real and true contact. There will obviously be some pain tolerance he'll need to deal with,"Flores on Tua — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 11, 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa threw today and he's hopeful he can practice this week(!) — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 11, 2021

The Miami Dolphins offense currently ranks No. 31 in the NFL with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. But the defense hasn’t done them any favors either.

Miami’s defense ranks No. 30 in the league, struggling to stop the pass and the run pretty equally.

It remains to be seen if Tua Tagovailoa will return to the starting lineup in a timely fashion. The Dolphins are 1-4 on the season and their playoff hopes are fading fast.

Will Tua Tagovailoa be able to save the Dolphins’ season?