Brian Hoyer Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer will likely start for the New England Patriots this weekend.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Bill Belichick confirmed that Hoyer will make his 40th career start if a high ankle sprain sidelines Jones. It would mark his first start since posting 130 yards and an interception in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 5, 2020.

During Wednesday's press conference, a reporter asked Hoyer about proving that he's still a good player despite that subpar performance two years ago.

"I don't think I'd still be here if I wasn't," Hoyer said.

The 36-year-old said he's not concerned with that game or the public perception of him as a player.

"I've played for 14 years. I have a lot of bad memories. I have a lot of good memories, too," Hoyer added. "One game doesn't define me, one play doesn't define me. I'm excited for any opportunity I get to go play. I really could [not] care less about that."

As a longtime reserve on his seventh NFL team, Hoyer stressed the importance of staying prepared for any opportunity that arises. After taking first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, he's ready to play if needed.

"At this point you don't know how many chances like this you get anymore," Hoyer said. "So obviously, it's a part of the job. You're always ready to play. So for me, it's an opportunity to go out there and have fun."

Jones is seeking a second opinion on an injury that has caused many to have surgery. While the Patriots haven't officially ruled him out for Week 4's game against the Green Bay Packers, last year's first-round pick is expected to miss multiple games.