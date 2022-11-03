Brian Robinson Reacts To Suspect Being Arrested In His Shooting

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Police announced an arrest in connection to the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson in an August robbery attempt.

On Wednesday, D.C. police said they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old, who is being charged as a juvenile. Per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, Robinson called it "a relief" to hear the news.

"It's definitely closure, only because the situation was so random. I had no idea who did it, it made me feel a lot better to know who did it," Robinson said.

Robinson said he "wasn't really thinking much" about the investigation while focusing on football. He explained how the sport helped him get through the trying ordeal.

"I'm passionate for this," Robinson said of football. "This is what kept me alive mentally through everything I went through. So, it's easy for me to focus on this and stay locked in because I'm very passionate about it."

Despite getting shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28, the rookie made his NFL debut on Oct. 9. He's registered 175 rushing yards and a touchdown through four games.

Police are still seeking two suspects, as they believe one other person held a gun while another drove the vehicle. Robinson expressed hope that they'll ascertain the other shooting suspect.