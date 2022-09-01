Brian Westbrook Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 27: Brian Westbrook #36 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Denver Broncos on December 27, 2009 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Broncos 30-27. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Westbrook shared some cool news on Wednesday.

Westbrook, one of the best running backs in Eagles history, has landed a new job in football.

"It's an honor to announce that I've been hired as a Director of Player Engagement for the @XFL2023 . I will be responsible for all aspects of the League’s player engagement program, including developing and leading initiatives to enhance professional development! LETS GO!" he announced.

Fans are pumped for him.

"Congrats to Brian Westbrook on joining the XFL!" one fan wrote.

"That’s Great Westbrook you know I have your Eagles Jersey, Congratulations," one fan added.

"This is a QUALITY hire! Congrats BWEST!" one fan added.

Best of luck, Brian.