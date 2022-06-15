Brittany Mahomes Shuts Down Troll: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has an active presence on social media.

Most prominent figures have to deal with a fair amount of crap on social media, but one troll took things way too far with the wife of the Chiefs star.

Brittany Mahomes shut down the offensive, disturbing troll with class.

The troll left a disgusting comment, saying "if I was stuck w this woman for life I'd kill myself."

Brittany responded:

"Making comments like this are very very concerning but also highly inappropriate," Matthews said. "'Killing yourself' is not a term to just be throwing around like this."

"It's actually a very serious matter. People deal with these thoughts often. And it can be VERY TRIGGERING to some people."

Well said, Brittany. And shame on the troll who left the offensive, disturbing comment.

Brittany and Patrick, meanwhile, have much more important things to deal with.

Best of luck moving forward, Patrick and Brittany!