Brock Osweiler Lands A New Job: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 25: Brock Osweiler #8 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler is heading to ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader announced this Thursday afternoon that Osweiler is joining its college football coverage.

Osweiler, a former Arizona State quarterback, is joining a broadcasting crew featuring Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” said Osweiler, via ESPN Press Room. “I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

A big step for Brock Osweiler's post-playing career.

A strong hire by ESPN.

“Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators,” said Steve Ackels, ESPN vice president, production. “He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth. We look forward to having him join our team this season.”

Osweiler still holds the record for most passing yards in a single season by an Arizona State quarterback. He threw for 4,036 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 picks in 2011.

He went on to play seven years in the NFL, most recently for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He also spent time with the Broncos, Texans, Dolphins and Browns.