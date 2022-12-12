Brock Purdy Reveals His Status For Thursday Night's Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock Purdy may feel on top of the world after leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first career start.

However, the rookie quarterback also injured his oblique during the rousing performance. He'll have a shorter timetable to recover before the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

During Sunday's post-game press conference (h/t 49ers Webzone), Purdy said he could have finished the game despite San Francisco inserting Josh Johnson late in the blowout victory. The seventh-round pick expressed optimism about making his second start in Week 15.

"Yeah, I mean, we’ll see how it goes this week," Purdy said. "I just felt a little tight at the end, just from taking some hits. But honestly, if I needed to play throughout the rest of the game, I definitely would have. So, I’m going to get some treatment on it and will be ready to roll."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that it was a "challenge" for Purdy to play through the oblique injury

"I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it," Shanahan said. "I know he's sore today. So, hopefully the MRI is good today and gives him a chance to play Thursday."

Replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy went 16-of-21 for 185 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing score. The 22-year-old could create an all-time sports story by leading the 49ers to a deep playoff run.

If Purdy is available, he can help the 49ers clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seahawks this Thursday.