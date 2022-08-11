Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice.

They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.

While Gordon sat out Thursday's practice, he seems poised to return in plenty of time for the regular season.

Since getting held outside the end zone throughout his rookie campaign, Gordon has tallied 67 touchdowns in the last six seasons. He's exceeded 1,000 scrimmage yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in two years with the Broncos.

Some onlookers expected Denver to move on from Gordon and hand the backfield to Javonte Williams. However, the former Wisconsin star kept the lethal duo in place by signing a one-year deal this offseason.

After each handling 203 carries last season, Gordon and Williams are expected to maintain a fairly even timeshare in 2022. Per DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said he anticipates a pitch count for both backs.

Denver's running game should receive more help from a passing attack now spearheaded by Russell Wilson, so it's possible neither Gordon nor Williams reaches 200 handoffs. Yet the split reps could especially help keep Gordon fresh and effective in his eighth NFL season.