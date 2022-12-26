Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day.

The Hackett era in Denver has been nothing short of a disaster, to speak bluntly.

Now, the Broncos will be moving forward with a new head coach. However, they appear to be stuck with quarterback Russell Wilson - for now, anyway.

"The #Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett, per source," Tom Pelissero reported.

The Broncos dropped to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Denver will now finish out the regular season with an interim head coach. The Broncos' new ownership group, led by the Walton family, will begin its search for a full-time head coach moving forward.

Who should the Broncos hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett?