Broncos Have No Immediate Plans For John Elway: Fans React

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are under new ownership and many fans have speculated if legendary quarterback John Elway will be part of the front office.

However, that won't be happening anytime soon.

Elway, arguably the greatest player in franchise history, will not be an immediate part of the ownership group.

“At this point, we don’t have anything to add or share on that,” Greg Penner said when asked about potential additions to the ownership group. “No immediate plans.”

Peyton Manning won't be a part of the front office anytime soon, either.

Still, the Broncos plan to learn from Elway and Manning.

Will we see Elway or Manning brought into the ownership group moving forward?