Broncos Have No 'Immediate' Plans For Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Since the Denver Broncos were rumored to be having an ownership takeover - which has since been made official - Peyton Manning's name has been floated as a potential part of the front office.

However, that won't be happening anytime soon.

The Broncos have confirmed that there are no "immediate" plans for Manning to join the ownership group.

“We are in a terrific position of having two great Broncos, they were both out here today, and it’s been fantastic to spend some time with them,” Penner said. “John Elway is the ultimate Bronco. He won championships as both a player and an executive. I have had a chance to visit with him and look forward to learning as much from him as possible. Peyton is one of the greatest NFL players of all time — obviously, won a championship here. We have had a chance to get to know him through the process as well. We are just going to learn from both of them. I think it is going to be a really good relationship.”

The Broncos do plan to involve Peyton and John, though.

Fans like the Broncos' plans, though.

"GOOD!!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"From this day forward, I want streaming services to know that I’m willing to pay top dollar to stream behind the scenes for this organization. THIS. IS. ABOUT. TO. BE. GOOD," another fan wrote.

"Why would one of the richest people in the world give up any ownership?" one fan added.

It will be interesting to see just how involved Peyton and John are moving forward.