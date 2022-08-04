Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver.

The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday.

An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.

Shepherd will reunite with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Green Bay's offensive coordinator during the last three seasons.

Since getting waived by the Packers in December 2020, Shepherd has bounced around multiple practice squads without receiving any playing time. The Pittsburgh Steelers added him near the end of 2021 before cutting him less than a week later.

The Broncos are banged up at wide receiver beyond Patrick. Tyrie Cleveland and Kendall Hinton didn't practice Wednesday, and KJ Hamler is still recovering from a knee injury.

They're suddenly lacking receiving depth after starters Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy for new starting quarterback Russell Wilson.