Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday.

Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go.

According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team.

Barry previously worked as an assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. He also spent the 2020 season as a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers, who employed Hackett as the offensive coordinator.

Hackett brought Barry with him to Denver to replace Mike Munchak, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent three years with the Broncos. Russell Wilson hasn't received much protection during the worst season of his 11-year career.

The Broncos have surrendered an NFL-high 57 sacks this season. That certainly hasn't helped a team last in scoring (15.5 points per game).

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg said he made the call to dismiss Barry and special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.