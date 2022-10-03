Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Dealing With Injury

The Denver Broncos have limited time to prepare for a Thursday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

That makes this an inopportune week for Russell Wilson to deal with even a minor injury.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said his quarterback "dinged up" his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson is feeling sore enough that the Broncos would consider him limited if designating a practice status on Monday.

Wilson probably had his best game as a Bronco in Week 4, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two passing touchdowns while adding another rushing score. However, Denver still fell to 2-2 after a 32-23 loss to Las Vegas.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has fallen short of expectations with his new team. His 61.1 completion percentage, 3.1 touchdown percentage, and 91.1 quarterback rating would all represent the lowest clips of his 11-year career.

It's not helping his cause that his replacement, Geno Smith, is having a breakout campaign for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson went nine seasons without missing a single game before sitting out three weeks to a finger injury that required surgery last season. It's hard to picture soreness sidelining him, but the schedule complicates his status.

While the injury doesn't sound significant, Wilson has less time to heal before the Broncos oppose the Colts this Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video.