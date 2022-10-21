Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Will Be "Game-Time" Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson may not ride into Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback is a game-time decision for their Week 7 matchup. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury late in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hackett told reporters that Wilson looked "good" as a limited participant in practice this week.

"He's a grinder. He works hard. He's tough," Hackett said. "That's who he is. He fights through everything."

Wilson hadn't missed a game through nine seasons before a fractured finger cost him three games last year. However, he said the injury affected him late in Week 6's overtime loss.

"I kind of scrambled to move around on one -- I had to throw it away -- it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,'' Wilson said, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "Just tried to play through it ... just trying to find a way to win the game.''

His Broncos tenure hasn't gone according to plan. Wilson has thrown just five touchdowns in six games with the lowest completion percentage (58.3%) and quarterback rating (83.4) of his career.

If Wilson can't play, Brett Rypien will likely make his first start since 2020. Per Denver7's Troy Renck, the backup quarterback said he's split practice reps with Wilson.

With or without Wilson, the 2-4 Broncos will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Jets this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.