Broncos Reportedly Make Camp Decision On Randy Gregory

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Defensive end Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before playing the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Randy Gregory era in Denver isn't off to the best start.

Gregory made a last-minute decision to sign with the Broncos after initially reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys.

However, the veteran defensive lineman won't be with the team to start training camp.

The Broncos have placed Gregory on the PUP list. It probably stems from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent back in March.

"No surprise but OLB Randy Gregory is going on PUP per source. Shoulder has mended very well. He’s doing all activity (weights, etc) but taking conservative approach. Expected to play in season opener at Seattle. #9sports," said Broncos insider Mike Klis.

It's important to note Klis reports the Broncos expect Gregory to be good to go by the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This will be Gregory's first year with the Broncos. He played in Dallas for five seasons, totaling 85 tackles and 16.5 sacks with eight forced fumbles during that span.