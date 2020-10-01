Broncos Running Back Is Reportedly Unlikely To Play Tonight

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos are both 0-3 and have some of the longest injury reports in the NFL right now. But while some of the Jets “stars” are set to return for Thursday Night Football tonight, the outlook isn’t good for Broncos Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Lindsay is not expected to suit up for the Broncos tonight. Lindsay practiced this week despite dealing with a turf toe injury, but was listed as “questionable” in the final injury report.

The former Pro Bowler has been out since suffering the injury in a Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had seven carries for 24 yards before leaving the game.

Lindsay is yet another Broncos offensive player slated to miss the game. QB Drew Lock, Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and a number of others are also out with injuries.

As a result, a ton of pressure will be on Melvin Gordon to put up big numbers in this one. He’ll need to give third-string QB Brett Rypien all the help he can get in his first start.

#Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) is considered unlikely to play tonight against the #Jets, per source. Lindsay has practiced the past week, is on the trip and feeling better. But it may make sense to hold him out another week. They'll talk before making a final decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

If there’s any solace for the Broncos though, it’s that the Jets are pretty worse for wear too. Star RB Le’Veon Bell is out for the Jets, as are several of their wide receivers and starting LT Mekhi Becton.

The consensus around the league is that we could be in for a low-scoring snooze-fest on Thursday Night. But all it takes is one player on either team to have a big game to turn that narrative around.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NFL Network.