Broncos 'Tailoring' Offense Around Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

As expected, the Denver Broncos will be adapting their offense to Russell Wilson's skill-set.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this Monday that the Broncos are "tailoring" their offense to Wilson. Shocker, right?

Were there actually people expecting the Broncos to ask Wilson to play their own offense? Of course they're going to cater to the veteran quarterback.

"As opposed to building their offense around who? Strong reporting right here," said Phil Stiefel.

"Question: wouldn't the Broncos be like the stupidest people in all sports to not tailor their offense to their starting QB?," a fan asked.

"The funny thing about this is the timing. Did they not do that in OTAs? Like did they try to run a different offense and fail, and are now like dang maybe we should try doing more stuff he’s used to and good at? We’ve got two weeks to camp we can do this!!," said Mitchell Schwartz.

"Just the fact this even needs to be reported shows you how insane the NFL as a league truly is…," Geoff wrote.

"Wow, this is a steaming hot take. Who would have guessed that the future HOF QB would have an offense tailored to his skill set? So weird," a fan tweeted.

