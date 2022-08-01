Broncos Wide Receiver Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Athletes across the world continue to open up about their own mental health journeys.

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler admitted to having a pretty tough time, but thankfully, he's gotten through it and is empowering people on the other side.

Hamler, who tore his ACL last season, also dealt with some struggles in his personal life, losing a loved one.

The former Penn State star admitted to having suicidal thoughts at one point.

Good on Hamler for being so open and vulnerable. He will surely help others facing similar thoughts.

Everyone should be rooting for the Broncos wideout moving forward.