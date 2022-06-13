Broncos Wide Receiver Carted Off Field On Monday

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field Monday.

Per multiple reports (h/t Pro Football Talk), the third-year wideout got hurt after making a catch on the final play of minicamp. Team reporter Aric DiLalla said Cleveland suffered an apparent leg injury.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not have any new information on Cleveland's status when later speaking to reporters.

Selected with the 252nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Cleveland caught six of nine targets for 63 yards in 10 games as a rookie. Last year, he spent most of his seven games on special teams, recording no receptions in his 29 offensive snaps.

The 24-year-old went into minicamp competing for a roster spot in a crowded receivers room led by Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy. KJ Hamler, Kendall Hilton, and rookie Montrell Washington could also pass Cleveland on the depth chart.