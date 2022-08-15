Brother Of Former NFL Star Planning To Turn Himself In

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is reportedly planning to turn himself in.

According to TMZ Sports, the brother of the former NFL cornerback is planning to turn himself into authorities.

Talib's brother, Yaqub, is reportedly a suspect in a killing at a youth football game over the weekend.

"Aqib's brother, Yaqub Talib -- wanted by law enforcement for murder -- is planning to turn himself in to authorities within the next hour, a source tells us," TMZ Sports reports.

Yaqub is reportedly wanted on murder charges, according to TMZ Sports.

A youth football coach was killed during a dispute at a youth football game in Texas over the weekend.