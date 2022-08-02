Browns Announce Tuesday Injury Update For Amari Cooper

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns can exhale.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper left Monday's practice after going down with an ankle injury during red-zone drills. However, he doesn't appear to face any long-term issues.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper won't practice Tuesday, but he's expected back soon.

Last year marked just the second time Cooper failed to exceed 1,000 receiving yards in his seven NFL seasons. However, he found the end zone in four of his final six games with the Dallas Cowboys, including their first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland acquired the four-time Pro Bowler from Dallas for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round selections. The move seemingly amounted to a salary dump for the Cowboys, who lost free-agent signing James Washington to a fractured right foot.

Given Odell Beckham Jr.'s struggles in Cleveland, the Browns haven't had an outside receiver of Cooper's caliber for a while. They're also lacking much depth behind the 28-year-old, as they released longtime slot receiver Jarvis Landry to create cap space for Cooper.

A healthy Cooper will play a monumental role in Cleveland's passing offense this season. It doesn't sound like he's in danger of missing much time following Monday's injury scare.