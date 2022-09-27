Browns Announce Update On Myles Garrett After Car Accident

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns released a statement Tuesday evening on Myles Garrett's status following Monday's car accident.

According to the team, their star defensive end suffered a "shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts." However, he didn't break any bones and has passed concussion protocols.

"Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity," the statement said. "Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

Garrett and the other passenger in his vehicle, who were both hospitalized, have fortunately avoided any serious injuries. Garrett was discharged on Monday night.

Per NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, Garrett swerved off the road to avoid hitting an animal. Photos from the crash paint a scary scene that could have been much worse.

The 26-year-old was enjoying a strong start to the season, tallying three sacks and eight pressures in three games. Cleveland hasn't declared his availability for Week 4 and beyond.

While facing the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday seems aggressive, it's an encouraging sign for Garrett's condition that it even remains a possibility.