Browns Are Reportedly Banning Fan For Disturbing Act

The Cleveland Browns plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has identified the person who tossed the object at Haslam as he was walking into the tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Pelissero provided footage of the incident, which took place after Garrett Wilson scored a touchdown that led to a shocking comeback win for the New York Jets.

The Browns are expected to prohibit the fan from attending any home games in the future.

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building, and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities, and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

Haslam stopped and pointed to the stands after the bottle hit him in the leg.

Another incident took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, as police are investigating a battery complaint made after a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.