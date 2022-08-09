Browns Are Reportedly Fearing Significant Injury Blow
The Cleveland Browns may have lost a noteworthy offseason acquisition to a major injury.
According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, the Browns are worried that wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a significant Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice.
Grant looked visibly shaken when getting carted off the field by Cleveland's medical team.
Grant made the Pro Bowl last season as a return specialist for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He averaged 23.4 yards per kick return and 11.9 returns per punt, including a 97-yard touchdown.
The former sixth-round selection also scored two receiving touchdowns with the Bears in 2021.
Grant signed a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March. While Cleveland added the 29-year-old to ignite their special-teams unit, the 5'7" playmaker also could have contributed to a receiving corps lacking established options behind offseason acquisition Amari Cooper.
If the Browns' worst fears are realized, it's possible Grant misses the entire 2022 season.