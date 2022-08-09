Browns Are Reportedly Fearing Significant Injury Blow

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns may have lost a noteworthy offseason acquisition to a major injury.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, the Browns are worried that wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a significant Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice.

Grant looked visibly shaken when getting carted off the field by Cleveland's medical team.

Grant made the Pro Bowl last season as a return specialist for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He averaged 23.4 yards per kick return and 11.9 returns per punt, including a 97-yard touchdown.

The former sixth-round selection also scored two receiving touchdowns with the Bears in 2021.

Grant signed a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March. While Cleveland added the 29-year-old to ignite their special-teams unit, the 5'7" playmaker also could have contributed to a receiving corps lacking established options behind offseason acquisition Amari Cooper.

If the Browns' worst fears are realized, it's possible Grant misses the entire 2022 season.