Browns Elevate 2 Players For Thursday Night's Game

The Cleveland Browns have elevated two skill-position players from their practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers will join the active roster for Cleveland's Week 3 game.

Forristall, who caught four touchdowns as a junior at Alabama in 2019, played 11 offensive snaps in two games with the Browns as an undrafted rookie last season.

The Browns placed tight end Jesse James on the injured reserve Tuesday with a biceps injury. Harrison Bryant is on the team's injury report with thumb and thigh issues, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Rogers didn't play in 2020 after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded 301 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Cleveland is short on receiving depth after Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Weston got hurt during the summer. Rogers also served as Tennessee's kick and punt returner in 2021.

NFL teams can carry 55 players by elevating up to two players from the practice squad. Those players then go back to the practice squad after the game.

The Browns and Steelers will play at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.