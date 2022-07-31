Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season.

Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.

"First guy in the building, last guy out," Berry said, per the Orange and Brown Report's Brad Stainbrook. He’s all about football and relates well and treats his teammates well.”

Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. His former team, the Houston Texans, settled with 30 accusers for allegedly enabling his actions. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

The Browns are still awaiting a hearing from Judge Sue L. Robinson following a three-day disciplinary hearing last month. Watson could face a suspension to start the 2022 season.

Although his status remains uncertain, Watson reported to Cleveland's training camp this week.