Browns Had 2 Big Absences At Practice On Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns practiced without some key contributors on Wednesday.

Star pass-rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were among the 10 players who missed Wednesday's practice.

Clowney missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. However, he went back on the shelf for last week's game against the New England Patriots.

"He's coming along," Kevin Stefanski said of Clowney, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He's rehabbing very hard. He wants to get out there. Just see him practice and make sure that physically he can go be himself."

Cleveland listed shoulder and biceps issues for Garrett on Wednesday's injury report. The All-Pro lineman has five sacks in as many games this season, including two last Sunday.

Garrett aggravated the shoulder injury sustained during last month's car crash in the Week 6 loss, but X-rays returned negative.

In addition to Clowney and Garrett, star cornerback Denzel Ward sat out Wednesday's practice with a concussion.

The offense isn't spared, either. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called Pro Bowl guard Wyatt "doubtful" for Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wyatt might not be the only vital performer out of action as Cleveland attempts to snap a three-game losing streak.