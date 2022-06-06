Browns Having Discussions About Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns unceremoniously cut Odell Beckham Jr. last season before he revitalized his career with the Los Angeles Rams. One would think neither side would want to revisit that relationship.

However, Cleveland is reportedly considering a reunion.

According to OutKick's Armando Salguero, the Browns have engaged in "internal discussions" about bringing the free-agent wide receiver back to Cleveland.

Although they acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns could still use more receiving help after releasing Beckham's friend and former teammate, Jarvis Landry. Some fans are exciting about the possibility of signing the 29-year-old for a second go-around.

Others, however, would prefer not to see Beckham back.

Beckham scored just seven touchdowns in 29 games with Cleveland before quickly matching that tally (including the playoffs) in Los Angeles.

A soured relationship with Baker Mayfield led to Beckham's release, but the Browns are highly likely to trade or cut the quarterback this summer after acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Perhaps that opens a door for a reunion, but Salguero said multiple teams have expressed interest in Beckham. Signing with the Browns would certainly represent an interesting development.