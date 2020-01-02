Browns Insider Has Update On Urban Meyer Interest

Reports emerged today that the Cleveland Browns have expressed interest in three-time CFB national champion Urban Meyer. But it appears that their interest in Meyer hasn’t reached the level of meeting with him just yet.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have not scheduled an interview with Meyer. As of writing, Meyer is not known to have any interviews scheduled with any NFL teams.

Earlier today, Bruce Feldman reported that the Browns have “strong interest” in the former Florida and Ohio State head coach.

The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens mere hours after the end of the 2019 season. He went 6-10 in his first season at the helm after previously serving as interim offensive coordinator in 2018.

The #Browns are casting a wide net, but as of now, they have no interview scheduled with former #OhioState coach Urban Meyer, per source. @BruceFeldmanCFB reports they have 'strong interest' in him — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 2, 2020

The head coach of the Browns in 2020 will be the tenth head coach the team has hired since they returned in 1999. In that span, they’ve had one playoff appearance and two winning seasons.

Since co-owner Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012, no coach has lasted more than 2.5 years on the job.

But after hiring and firing five head coaches in the last decade, the Browns job looks increasingly difficult to hold down.

Will Urban Meyer even give the Cleveland Browns the time of day if they ask him for an interview?