Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Unlikely: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were linked to Jimmy Garoppolo last week.

Cleveland is still waiting to hear on an official punishment ruling for Deshaun Watson. If Watson's six-game suspension is lengthened by a significant amount, perhaps the Browns will make a play for Garoppolo.

However, it doesn't sound like that'll be happening.

"I've seen the reports but I just don't get the sense that the Browns are that interested with Jimmy G," Ian Rapoport reported.

Things can change, but it doesn't sound like Jimmy Garoppolo will be a Brown.

"Bring him to NYG!" one fan wrote.

"Not interested because they think he isn't good or not interested because they believe Watson will play this year?" another fan wondered.

The Browns are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in Watson's absence.

Perhaps they're confident enough in Brissett to not trade for Garoppolo.