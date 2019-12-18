Here’s How The Browns Can Still Make The NFL Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with extreme hype, by that franchise’s standards, and squandered it pretty quickly. At 6-8, the Browns are pretty far outside the playoff conversations.

They’re not totally eliminated though, even with last weekend’s embarrassing 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The team needs a lot to go its way in the last two weekends, but there is a path to the postseason out there.

Per Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, if eight games go in the Browns’ favor, including their final two games of the season, they can make the playoffs at 8-8.

The AFC Wild Card is expected to be very weak, but this will be very difficult.

Here’s what needs to happen for the #Browns to make the playoffs. Week 16

Browns beat Ravens

Jets beat Steelers

Saints beat Titans

Colts beat Panthers Week 17

Browns beat Bengals

Ravens beat Steelers

Texans beat Titans

Colts beat Jaguars — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) December 18, 2019

The glaring result there is obviously the Browns beating the Ravens. It did happen once already, earlier in the year, so you can’t write it off, but one has to imagine that Baltimore will be keen on payback.

The Ravens also have plenty to play for, with the No. 1 seed and home field advantage still on the line.

Beyond that, there isn’t a crazy upset here. The second-most unlikely result may be the Jets beating the Steelers this weekend, but Pittsburgh is far from unbeatable and the Jets have had some moments.

This situation would put the Browns, Steelers, Colts, and Titans all at 8-8. Per ESPN’s NFL Playoff Machine, Fox’s work checks out.

It is far more likely that the Browns miss out, and enter 2020 with a new head coach and real pressure to capitalize on the talent on the roster, but not all is lost quite yet in 2019.