Browns Owners Speak Out: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 14: Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslem before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement following the six-game suspension ruling for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision," the Haslams said.

"We respect Judge Robinson's decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, will serve a six-game suspension, barring an appeal.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the statement.

"Who thought the use of the word “triggered” in this official statement was a good idea?" one fan wrote.



"I’m troubled by a lot of things in this statement but mostly “Deshaun is remorseful” because to my knowledge he has never admitted he did anything wrong," another fan wrote.

""Triggered" is a choice. Watson also has not expressed remorse. He's denied at every turn,' another fan added.

Watson will miss the first six games of the season, before returning for game seven.