Browns' Plan For Jacoby Brissett Revealed: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 46-9. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns might have another move to make at the quarterback position.

According to a report from cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns acquired Jacoby Brissett with the idea that he would likely start roughly one-quarter of the team's games.

The thought was that Deshaun Watson would likely be suspended for four or so games.

If Watson is facing a lengthier suspension, the Browns could make another move at quarterback.

"Just call the #Niners and swap Baker and Jimmy G and call it a day. Jimmy G can lead that talented #Browns team to the playoffs and Baker can be a security blanket if Lance ain’t it," one fan tweeted.

"Did they see what happened the last time Brissett played for about a quarter of a season?" another fan wondered.

The Browns have been linked to some other quarterbacks, like Jimmy Garoppolo, but so far, nothing is happening until the Watson situation is resolved.