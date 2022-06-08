Browns Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

At this point, it seems almost inevitable that Baker Mayfield has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns.

The team excused the quarterback from mandatory minicamp, which was described as a mutual decision. Ever since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, it was always a matter of when and where Mayfield gets moved.

Per 92.3 The Fan, Browns defensive back John Johnson III discussed Mayfield's departure as a near foregone conclusion.

"It's just a business. I think we all understand that," Johnson said. We've got three quarterbacks now. We are mentally prepared for him to not be here."

The Browns also have Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs on their roster behind Watson. After playing 11 games for the Miami Dolphins last year, Brissett may open 2022 as Cleveland's starter.

Watson now faces 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, The New York Times' Jenny Vrentas reported that he received massages from at least 66 different women during a 17-month period with the Houston Texans. Many women, not all suing the quarterback, detailed their experiences of Watson requesting or coercing sexual acts during massages.

The NFL is still conducting its investigation to determine whether to discipline Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

With the relationship between the Browns and Mayfield seemingly broken beyond repair, the team could begin the season without their former No. 1 pick and their $230 million addition.