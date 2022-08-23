Browns Release Former College Basketball Star

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took a chance by signing Texas Tech basketball star Marcus Santos-Silva. It was a surprising move, especially considering he hadn't played football since high school.

Perhaps an even bigger surprise is that Santos-Silva made it through the first week of roster cuts. Unfortunately, his luck ran out on Monday.

The Browns are releasing Santos-Silva, who was playing tight end in camp. He's one of five roster cuts the AFC North franchise made this Monday.

"The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions: Waived: P Joseph Charlton S Luther Kirk IV T Wyatt Miller CB Parnell Motley TE Marcus Santos-Silva," the team announced.

It wouldn't be the biggest surprise if the Browns bring Marcus Santos-Silva back to the practice squad. The team clearly believe he has some potential and may look to continue developing him, albeit on the practice squad, this upcoming season.

Santos-Silva played five seasons of college basketball, three with VCU and two at Texas Tech. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds during his career.

The Browns, meanwhile, begin their 2022 season on Sept. 11 against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.