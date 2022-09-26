Browns Release Statement On The Myles Garrett Car Accident

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident on Monday afternoon.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, a Cleveland Browns spokesperson said the star and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The team is in "the process of gathering more information."

According to Camryn Justice and Ian Cross of News 5 Cleveland, Garrett crashed his Porsche after leaving the team's practice. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the vehicle "flipped several times before coming to a rest."

Officials described Garrett's injury as minor and said both he and the other passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett has already compiled three sacks in as many games this season with five quarterback hits and a forced fumble. The former No. 1 overall pick made his second straight All-Pro team after garnering a career-high 16 sacks last season.

There's no word on whether this accident will affect Garrett's playing status going forward.