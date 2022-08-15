Browns Rookie Reportedly Carted Off The Field On Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns may be in danger of losing another center.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press noted that rookie Dawson Deaton got carted off the field during Monday's practice. The cause and extent of his injury are not yet known.

Cleveland selected Deaton in the seventh round after fortifying Texas Tech's offensive line. Per Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow a single quarterback sack in 2019, his first season as a starter.

Deaton is the second Browns center to get carted off the field in the last four days. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said presumed starter Nick Harris will likely require season-ending knee surgery after getting injured early in Friday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ethan Pocic, who started 40 games for the Seattle Seahawks over five seasons, is now their likely starter. Undrafted rookie Brock Hoffman could suddenly bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart unless Cleveland adds outside help.

There's one obvious candidate who's familiar with the organization.

J.C. Tretter, who started all but one of Cleveland's games over the last five seasons, remains a free agent. A reunion makes even more sense if Deaton joins Harris on the sidelines to start the season.