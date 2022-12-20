Look: Browns Star Reveals If He Misses Jarvis Landry

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jarvis Landry will return to Cleveland this weekend to face his former team.

The Browns released the wide receiver last offseason after four seasons with the organization. Landry opposes them this weekend as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, running back Nick Chubb said things would "for sure" be different if Landry was still with the team.

"Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing," Chubb said, per 92.3 The Fan. "Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here."

Chubb wasn't the only Browns player to praise Landry. Cornerback Denzel Ward and tight end David Njoku each said the Pro Bowler had a "huge impact" on the Browns snapping an 18-year playoff drought in 2020.

"He's one of those guys that helped turn this organization around," Ward said. "He was a leader on and off the field. Wish he was still here."

"He was one of the main reasons we got this turned around," Njoku said, via The OBR's Fred Greetham.

Landry led the Browns in receiving for three straight seasons before playing 12 games last year. Cleveland released him during the offseason to clear cap room for Amari Cooper.

The 30-year-old only has 25 catches for 272 yards in New Orleans. He missed five games with an ankle sprain earlier in the season and went without a catch in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Even if Landry isn't performing at a high level, the 6-8 Browns still miss his locker-room presence. But they'll try to keep their small playoff chances alive at his expense this Saturday afternoon.