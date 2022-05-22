Browns Still Interested In Jadeveon Clowney: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN, the Cleveland Browns remain interested in the pass rusher.

"The Cleveland Browns, as of this week, have remained optimistic about Jadeveon Clowney re-signing, per sources, but still no deal completed. A return makes a lot of sense, given Cleveland's interest in Clowney and his setup as a bookend to Myles Garrett," he reports.

Clowney is a formidable No. 2 next to Garrett.

There appears to be somewhat of a standoff for now.

"Bit of a standoff here. Jadeveon Clowney likely wants a number he's not going to get (which seemingly happens every offseason), and the Browns can't let him go elsewhere otherwise that D-line will be atrocious beyond Myles Garrett," one fan tweeted.

"Let’s get it done," another fan added.

"Clowney waiting so he can skip as much of the training camp nonsense as possible," one fan added on social media.

Clowney returning to Cleveland is probably the most-likely outcome, but for now, it's still up in the air.