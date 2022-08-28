Browns Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Saturday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chris Odom won't get a chance to continue his NFL comeback.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the USFL Defensive Player of the Year tore his ACL during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He'll miss the entire 2022 season.

“He was doing a really nice job,” Stefanski said in Sunday's Zoom conference, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. “Was a very, very good pass rusher. Had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice. Had some good moments in these preseason games."

Odom has played just 11 career NFL games, the last four coming in 2019. However, the 27-year-old earned another opportunity after compiling 12 sacks for the Houston Gamblers in the revived spring league.

The former Arkansas State standout was competing for a 53-man roster spot before getting hurt.

"Very, very disappointed for him," Stefanski added. "We talked about it last night, injuries are a very, very unfortunate part of this game that we play and coach, and we hate to see guys lose a year."