Browns Uninterested In Cam Newton: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

It doesn't look like Cam Newton will be a Cleveland Brown for this upcoming season.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns aren't expected to be interested in signing Newton. Newton was floated as a possibility by some outlets since Deshaun Watson is set to be suspended, but it looks like it's not happening now.

Newton has been a free agent since the end of the 2021-22 season. He spent the second half of that season with the Carolina Panthers after they lost Sam Darnold for several games.

NFL fans were quick to offer their opinions when this report came out.

Despite the Browns not being interested in Newton, they are looking for another quarterback to back up Brissett if he has to start most (if not all) of this season.

Cleveland worked out Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron on Thursday afternoon.